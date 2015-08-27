Divinity: Original Sin 2 has hit Kickstarter target

Divinity: Original Sin 2's Kickstarter launched yesterday afternoon. Less than 12 hours later, Larian had raised their $500,000 target.

"Now that we’ve reached this point, we’re incredibly motivated to take D:OS 2 as far as we can," says Larian in a new update. Currently, the Kickstarter stands at $617,214 with 34 days left on the clock.

As a gaming Kickstarter, stretch goals are inevitable. They aren't quite ready yet, though—so unprepared were Larian to receive so much so quickly. Expect them to appear soon.

For more on Divinity: Original Sin 2, go watch Tom Marks and Wes Fenlon play a pre-alpha build with Larian's CEO. Or learn about the sequel's competitive multiplayer plans.