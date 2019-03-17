Dissidia Final Fantasy NT's free PC launch plagued by lag

The release of a free-to-play Final Fantasy fighting game on PC should be cause for celebration—but it appears 3v3 brawler Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition is being plagued by online lag, which is ruining it for most players.

The free version launched alongside paid editions this week, and the idea is you can try out a limited, rotating roster of characters before deciding if you want to pay for the full game. Free players play on the same servers as those who have bought the game.

Unfortunately, those servers seem to be broken. "The lag makes this unplayable," reads one user review, while another says that "making this game rely on a random host for the networking is ridiculous". Nearly all of the reviews—including the positive ones—mention shaky online performance, and overall the user reviews are "mostly negative", with 61% of players leaving a negative rating.

It does have offline play, and the fighting sounds like fun, but if you were hoping to play online then it might be worth holding out until Square Enix applies a patch.

You can check it out on Steam here—the paid-for versions can be accessed through that page.