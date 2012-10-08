Dishonored PC options run-down

It's getting increasingly rare that games offer a full range of graphics and interface options for PC players - and as Tom notes in his Dishonored review , Arkane's excellent stealth action game gets it right. We've noticed a lot of interest in exactly what the game allows you to customise, so we thought we'd put together a quick video to run you through Dishonored's hot, feature-packed menu action.

We'll have much more Dishonored video coming later in the week. Showing, you know, the game. The thing where you teleport around and stab people. Rather than clicking on menu buttons.

You did ask.