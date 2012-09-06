Dishonored developer diary traps devs in spooky sewer, shows new areas and Dunwall denizens

A group of Arkane developers have been lured underground to talk about Dishonored. Harvey Smith and Raf Colantonio discuss how they hired artists and designers from all over Europe and let them continue to work from their home countries to preserve their style and perspective, which should hopefully ensure that the game's city, Dunwall, feels even more authentic. There's lots of footage of new areas to break up the talking heads. Dunwall is grim, menacing and oppressive, so why do I want to go there so much? Sadly, release is still weeks away. It's out on October 9 in the US and October 12 in Europe.