How to set a custom FOV in Dishonored

Dishonored offers PC gamers plenty of customization options , including a field of view slider to ensure maximum comfort for your masked eyes as you stalk the streets of Dunwall. However, the highest FOV setting allowed by the slider is 85. You can go higher - thanks to the resourcefulness of the community, there's now a short guide on creating a custom FOV setting in Dishonored .

The process, penned by Reddit user "ddzev," involves a surgically small addition to Dishonored's input file. Here's the step-by-step:



Go to: DocumentsMy GamesDishonoredDishonoredGameConfig



Open: DishonoredInput.ini



Find this line: "m_PCBindings=(Name="Zero",Command="GBA_Shortcut_9")"



Add this line beneath it (without quotes): "m_PCBindings=(Name="F4",Command="FOV 90 (or any desired FOV number)")"



Save the file



Launch your game and press F4



Ddzev also included a comparison album among a few FOVs to exhibit the differences in peripheral angles and the position of Corvo's hands on the screen. Dunwall's atmosphere already floored us , so being able to gorge on more of Dishonored's glamorous gloom scores a steamer trunk's worth of excellence points.