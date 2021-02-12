Disgaea 4 Complete+ on PC finally has online features

If you want multiple hundreds of hours worth of number crunching, tactical turn-based combat and irritating voice acting, you really can't go wrong with a game in the Disgaea series. So it's a shame the series' PC ports have left a little bit to desire: Disgaea 5 on PC lacked the online features found on PS4 and Switch due to 'irreconcilable platform differences', and when Disgaea 4 Complete+ released back in September, it too lacked online support.

But in the case of the latter, NIS America said at launch that online was coming at some unspecified point in the future. That time is now: Disgaea 4 now has leaderboards, a map editor, and a handful of other online-oriented features.

These include Pirate Duels, which involve creating a ship and its crew to pit against other online users. There are also Foreign and Defence Ministers now too, which you can send into other players' games or, on the other hand, loan to help you in battle. All the features are outlined in the video above.

These games are massive: I've played a fair bit of Disgaea 5 and still feel like I barely scratched the surface. These new features add longevity to a game that, frankly, already has a lot of stuff in it. If you want to dive in it's currently 40 percent off on Steam.