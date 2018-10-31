Discover the hidden horrors of Fallout 76 in the 'Tales From the West Virginia Hills'

Bethesda's Fallout 76 world-building continued today with the release of Tales From the West Virginia Hills, a series of five "holotapes" that hint at some of the mysteries and dangers that await the newly-emerged survivors of a post-nuclear world.

The holotapes—actually audio clips on YouTube—are akin to old-time radio plays, with excessive narration, overdone sound effects, and extra-cheesy dialog. The Fallout connection isn't immediately apparent: Sideshow Snallygaster is a tale of two boys who have a run-in with a strange carnival creature, for instance, while Curse of the Wendigo is a cautionary tale about corporate greed—although at least it features the Corvega automotive plant.

(Somewhat oddly, in the face of Bethesda's refusal to enable the killing of children in the Fallout games, both of those plays end with children being eaten. Sorry for the spoiler.)

Here's the full lineup:

Curse of the Wendigo! - It has been said that money is the root of all evil. So when greed knows no bounds and avarice goes unchecked, what other appetites might take hold? Curse of the Wendigo! chews over this very question.

It's not great storytelling, but Fallout 76 doesn't rely on story anyway: There are no NPCs or, as far as I can tell, any coherent sense of anything beyond the basic structure of the Fallout setting. I'm not even sure if these plays even qualify as proper mood-setters, since they all appear to be pre-war tales. But they presumably hold some insights into a few of the creepier creatures players will encounter in the West Virginia wasteland, and those pulp fiction covers are pretty great.

Fallout 76 comes out on November 14. The pre-release beta got off to something of a rough start yesterday.