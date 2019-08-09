Discord is adding built-in gameplay streaming to its voice channels

(Image credit: Discord)

Discord will add a new streaming feature to its chat-and-other-stuff software next week called Go Live that will enable users to share their gameplay with up to ten people in a voice channel.

Video streams will run at 720p and 30 fps, with higher quality options available to Discord Nitro subscribers: Nitro Classic users will be able to go up to 1080p at 60 fps, while full Nitro subscriptions support up to 4K. Nitro users can also "boost" a server to improve the quality of the stream.

Go Live obviously isn't meant to compete with full-on streaming services like Twitch or Mixer. Instead, the idea is to provide a simple and more intimate "virtual co-op couch viewing experience." It works the same as Discord voice channels currently do—enter the channel and start talking—except with video.

Go Live will go live on August 15.