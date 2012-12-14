Dirty Bomb footage shows havoc on the streets of London

We've previously seen the mean, derelict streets of Dirty Bomb's London. Now we get a taste of what Splash Damage wants us to do on them. Turns out it's kill each other. Who would have thought?

The video shows pre-alpha footage of the upcoming free-to-play multiplayer FPS. In it, you'll see bomb-based objective play and a variety of classes in action. And explosions. Lots of explosions.

The team have also announced their Founders Club, giving fans the chance to get priority access to the Closed Beta and in-game "swag".