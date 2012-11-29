Splash Damage announce Dirty Bomb, a London-based multiplayer FPS

Splash Damage, the creators of Brink and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, have just released a teaser video for Dirty Bomb, a multiplayer first-person shooter that's "made for PC".

Details are still pretty thin, but the trailer shows off a brilliantly realised vision of a derelict London. It also suggests that players will be able to pick characters from both genders, and that shooting and explosions will feature heavily.

Looking further, the game's being released by WarChest, Splash Damage's publishing offshoot. According to their site , their speciality is free downloadable games, which is a pretty strong hint that Dirty Bomb will follow a free-to-play model.

You can already reserve your player name at the Dirty Bomb website .