Dirt Rally update adds Pikes Peak, new cars

It's almost a month since the surprise Early Access release of Dirt Rally, and Codemasters has added some new stuff. Specifically, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb—the infamous Colorado route. Dirt Rally players will now be able to ascend the Rockies in modern full asphalt, or classic asphalt and gravel variants.

To help reach the top, three new Hill Climb cars have also been added:

Peugeot 405 T16 PP

Audi Sport quattro S1 PP

Peugeot 205 T16 PP

If you want to see what you're getting yourself into, here's Sébastien Loeb driving the route in 2013.

This is the first of numerous free updates planned for Dirt Rally as it moves towards release. For more, check out Andy's review of the game.