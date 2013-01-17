Diablo III Director Jay Wilson leaves team for other Blizzard projects

In a lengthy post on Blizzard's official forums , Diablo III Director Jay Wilson has announced his departure from the team he led for seven years to pursue another unspecified project at Blizzard. "I've reached a point creatively where I'm looking forward to working on something new," he writes. "This decision was not an easy one for me, and not one I made quickly, but ultimately it's what I feel is right."

Wilson's oversight of the much-hyped RPG wasn't immune from rocky periods. The clumsy, error-plagued launch frustrated fans that had waited almost a dozen years for a follow-up, and many criticized the game's end-game and real-money auction house.

But despite the difficulties, Wilson says he feels proud of Diablo III and its community, though he admits his communication could've been better at times. "I feel I have made many mistakes in managing that relationship, but my intent was always to provide a great gaming experience, and be as open and receptive as possible while still sticking true to the vision the Diablo team has for the game," he writes.

Wilson also promises future updates and support for Diablo III will continue, including the upcoming 1.0.7 PVP dueling patch. He didn't name a direct successor for taking over directing duties, but he didn't rule out the studio posting a future opening for the job "as we want to make sure we explore every opportunity to find the best possible leadership for the project."

Read the rest of Wilson's farewell on the forums .