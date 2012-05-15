Diablo 3 errors plague launch, are you struggling to connect?

Diablo 3 players have been battling error 37, error 75 and even the odd rare Error 3005 for the past day. It's been a shaky launch. It currently has a Metacritic user score of 3.5 , with hundreds of negative reviews and 0 scores making reference to disconnection errors. A 17 page forum topic called " Epic Fail Blizzard " is raging on Battle.net and others have commented on our ongoing Diablo 3 review to voice frustration at Diablo 3's always-online requirement.

"This is a really great game. But I can NOT excuse the fact that 6 hours after launch I still can't log in due to the servers being too busy. When I pay $80 for a game I expect to at least be able to get past the log in screen," says ahirumaiwaifu on Metacritic.

"First two hours couldn't even log in, then couldn't create a character for another 30 minutes," says Xenite on our ongoing Diablo 3 review. "So... how long until Torchlight 2?" asks Yanahma.

Which errors have you seen? Are you struggling to get in? What do you think of Diablo 3's always online requirement?