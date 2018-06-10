Devil May Cry 5 debuts at Microsoft E3 press conference

Devil May Cry is back. Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Matt Walker got on stage at Microsoft's conference to announce the new game, calling it a "true sequel" to Devil May Cry 4 that fans have demanded. "This is our response that we hear you, loud and clear," Walker said.

Itsuno directed Devil May Cry 3, Devil May Cry 4, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, which was his most recent game as director, released in 2013.

The trailer stars a new character (Update: Yes, we hear you, it's Nero) with a mechanical hand, though much of what we'd expect from Devil May Cry is still there: swords, guns, and demon killing, all set to campy dialogue. The words "kick demon ass" are definitely spoken. And if you were worried about Dante showing up, make sure to stick it out until the end of the trailer.