Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer has proxy mines and explosive revolver

The latest trailer for Deus Ex: Human Revolution shows another "pillar" of the game, it's a pillar made of guns and proximity mines. The assual rifle is quite nice, but why fire ten bullets when you can fire one that explodes? It could be fun to do a revolver-only run through when the game comes out. And by "fun", I of course mean "badass." Human Revolution is out on August 23 in the US and August 26 in Europe. Check out the recent Human Revolution stealth trailer for some more sneaky combat strategies.