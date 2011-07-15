Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer shows Adam Jensen: silent assassin

[bcvideo id="1053467077001"]

The latest Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer concentrates on stealth. Jensen may be outnumbered, but staying unseen is easy in the future, because you can go invisible. And see through walls. And upgrade your boots so they're completely silent. And eject two angular blades from your forearms so hard you can kill a man silently in less than a second without rumpling your leather jacket.

You'll have to upgrade your augs heavily if you want to become a master of Deus Ex: Human Revolution's black and gold shadows, but once you have, there are dozens of opportunities to toy with your enemies. Human Revolution is out on August 23 in the US and August 26 in the EU, in a month that shall henceforth be known as "Augmented August."