The latest Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer has appeared on IGN , and it really piles on the paranoia. There seems to be a sinister cabal operating above Sarif industries and FEMA, made up of "Men" who can "control global interests at a whim." But are they immune to being punched to death by a man with bionic arms? We'll only know for sure when Deus Ex: Human Revolution is released on August 23 in the US, and on the 26 in Europe.