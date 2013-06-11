Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut coming to PC

A director's cut version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution is coming soon to PC, according to a new report by Gamespot . Although it had previously been announced as a Nintendo Wii U release, the new multi-platform edition will integrate previously released DLC as well as offer updated boss fights, altered combat, and "enhanced visuals," according to the title's official website .

This is good news for anyone who liked the original ( we did ) and at the same time felt there were some dissonant areas that could be improved upon. A director's cut, be it a film or video game, can often see itself reinvented in a new version (see Ridley Scott's Blade Runner ). The boss fights are definitely one aspect of the original game that I would love to see re-imagined. Per Gamespot, it's not obvious from today's announcement whether or not the new edition will be available as DLC for people who already own Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

The director's cut is set to include support for a variety of touch devices for consoles, but it's not clear yet how this intriguing functionality will be implemented for PC.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .