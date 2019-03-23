Detroit: Become Human system requirements recommend a GTX 1080

The system requirements for the recently-announced PC versions of Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain are now out, and they all recommend a GTX 1080 or equivalent.

The requirements for the Quantic Dream games are listed on their respective Epic Game Store pages, and the recommended specs are the same across the board: an i7-2700K or equivalent, a GTX 1080 or equivalent and 12GB of RAM. That's high-end stuff, especially considering Heavy Rain is now nine years old.

The minimum requirements for the three games all match, and they include an i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent, a GTX 660 or equivalent, and 4GB of RAM. That leaves a big gap between minimum and recommended, so my guess is the recommended specs relate to playing in 4K.

The Epic Games Store page for Detroit: Become Human also reveals the game will support Vulkan API.

All three are exclusive to the Epic Games Store, and don't yet have a release date. This week, we also found out that both The Outer Worlds and Control would launch on the store, and not on Steam.