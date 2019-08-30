Destiny 2's most coveted grenade launchers now demand less grind

Two of Destiny 2's most coveted 'pinnacle' weapons are now easier than ever to earn, although that still doesn't make them accessible for more casual players. The Wendigo GL3 and Mountaintop grenade launchers each required massive PvE and PvP grinds to earn, respectively. The Mountaintop in particular needed players to rack up a phenomenal 200 PvP multi-kills with grenade launchers and 100 Calculated Trajectory medals, each requiring three grenade launcher kills without dying.

In their wisdom and mercy, Bungie announced via Reddit that the long road is being shortened in the next patch. Mountaintop will only need 75 multi-kills and 25 medals, and will pay out more points towards goals in Competitive mode. I'll admit that I'm not the best player, but scoring grenade kills at all is pretty tricky against other players. Hundreds of multi-kills seems far beyond my meagre skills.

The Wendigo GL3 was a little less demanding, but still asked players to rack up an enormous number of grenade kills and multi-kills in Strikes—Destiny 2's co-op dungeons. After tweaks, players should be hitting their goals in roughly half the time or less, and dying during the final grind won't count against you. You'll still need to repeat a lot of Strikes and explode tons of enemies (easier against some factions, like the swarming undead Scorn), but you're less likely to die of old age in the attempt.

Some players are worried that in making these weapons easier to attain, Bungie are going to be reducing their power as well. Fortunately, Bungie community manager stepped in on Twitter to put people's fears to rest.

Nope.There are no nerfs to Grenade Launchers (Including MT/Wendigo) coming in Shadowkeep.August 29, 2019

For the immediate future, at least, grenade launchers will remain as dangerous as ever in the upcoming Shadowkeep expansion, and Mountaintop and Wendigo will remain unchanged. Probably a huge relief to anyone who endured the enormous grind to unlock them pre-patch.