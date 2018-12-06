Destiny 2's Dawning event will feature a sled that poops presents

Nothing quite says secular celebration like a booster-powered space sled, and so I'm delighted to bring news that the festive event known as the Dawning is returning to Destiny 2. This year's version will see the return of Eva Levante, a human Guardian Outfitter from the original Destiny who survived the war against the Red Legion, but did not reopen her shop when it was over.

Now she's back and ready to—*checks notes*—do some baking. Predictably, she can't handle the cookies on her own, despite having survived attempted genocide, living for months in the wilderness on her wits, and needs your help to gather the ingredients. Equally predictably, you will do not by heading down to your local supermarket to acquire the necessary bread, but will instead by—*throws notes out*—killing aliens and robots.

Once you've baked your Gjallardoodles, Chocolate Ship Cookies, and other such concoctions—some of which you'll have to figure out for yourself—you'll be able to share them with all your interplanetary pals, who "will show their thanks by rewarding you in their own ways". Practically, that means stuff like Enhancement Cores, mods, Legendary gear, and more.

You'll also earn progress toward unlocking a ridiculous new Sparrow bike, and that's where this year's Dawning really gets interesting, because this sci-fi whip quite literally poops presents as it flies.

"While boosting, the Sparrow spawns a glimmer present every few seconds, until boost runs out. Glimmer presents burst open after a moment so that players can acquire the glimmer," Bungie explained. "When the player lands a trick with the Sparrow, 3 to 5 glimmer presents are spawned."

Sadly, the present-poopage will only be active during The Dawning event; after it's over, it will revert to a conventional (albeit weird-as-hell-looking) Sparrow. The Dawning will also feature double Engram drops, Bright and Dawning Engrams at every level-up for players at max level, new emotes, and more. This year's Destiny 2 Dawning even begins on December 11 and runs until January 1. Full details are up at bungie.net.