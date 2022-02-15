Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer is here

Audio player loading…

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22—that's just one week from today. We already have a pretty good idea of what's in store, largely thanks to a lengthy vidoc Bungie dropped last week, and that means there's not much more to do at this point except, as the kids say, to get hype.

So it is that we find ourselves with the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer, featuring Savathȗn herself, who has infiltrated the Vanguard and stolen its most sacred resource: The Light. And now Savathȗn's Hive brood wields the power of the Light themselves, which as you can imagine comes as an unpleasant surprise for the gang that's accustomed to being the only immortal super-soldiers in town.

From the YouTube listing:

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.

That sounds fairly straightforward for a new Destiny 2 jaunt, and the new Void-based powers on show are looking snazzy. Things get a little weird, though, when the footage rounds out with Savathȗn cradling what appears to be a giant slug baby. That's likely to be the result of the new Exorcism mission, which dropped today with the weekly reset, and closes out the narrative of the current season. In the mission, the Awoken Queen Mara Sov plans to forcibly remove the parasitic worm which grants Savathȗn her powers. Obviously it's going to go smoothly…

(Image credit: Bungie)

Personally, I think it's about time the Guardians ran up against someone who can match them at their own game, although my suspicion is they're still going to have a major edge on the players in Team Savathȗn. Just a feeling, really. We'll find out in a week—while you wait, you can find out more about what's coming at bungie.net.