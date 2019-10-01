Everything we know about the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep raid, Garden of Salvation

When a fresh Destiny 2 expansion lands there’s always one pinnacle activity that players grind endlessly to overcome: the raid. Raids are the ultimate activity for clans to test their skills to the limit. The Destiny 2: Shadowkeep raid is Garden of Salvation, and it sees you sojourn through the birthplace of the Vex, the Black Garden.

As Shadowkeep releases today, here’s everything you need to know about the raid that kicks off Year Three.

Though Shadowkeep releases on October 1, players will not be able to access the Garden of Salvation until reset at 5pm GMT on October 5th (12am ET/9am PT. During the first 24 hours a mode known as Contest will be active and will prevent level advantages in the raid. The first team to complete it will receive a one-of-a-kind World First belt.

When Contest is active those looking to play will not receive the total benefits of their new gear until this period has passed. After this the full scale of the available Power Level in Shadowkeep will be unlocked.

What to expect

Even though lots of details are being kept under wraps, we do know some details for the raid. We know that it is set in the Black Garden—an area that players of the original Destiny will remember well—and the main enemy is the Vex.

Garden of Salvation follows standard raid protocol: six players in a single fireteam take on the challenge. In terms of Power Levels, we can make an informed guess that the minimum Power Level (PL) for the first weekend is around 890PL (according to Bungie’s September 19th weekly update). That's for the first 24 hours, at least. After that it’s speculated that players will need to be over 900PL and potentially closer to the 950PL mark before they stand a chance in the Garden of Salvation.

Garden of Salvation rewards

As with every previous raid, players unlock rewards after every major section. We know that there's an entire armour set for each class available, although those are the only raid equipment drops confirmed so far.

All players that beat Garden of Salvation within the first 24 hours will receive an exclusive emblem. The very first team to complete the raid will also receive a lovely belt. If you complete the raid after the first day, you get a banner totting up your Garden of Salvation victories.

We still don't know anything about an exotic Shadowkeep raid weapon drop. Traditionally the first team to complete a raid would be guaranteed to receive an exotic weapon, but this is not the case for the Garden of Salvation. Although there has been no confirmation of what weapon is specifically linked to the raid, if any, the community has started a process of elimination and decided that the raid exotic is definitely not Eriana’s Vow, Leviathan’s Breath, or Divinity as those weapons are tied to the Destiny 2 Season Pass.

There’s still some time before the release of the Garden of Salvation, so we could see more minor details emerge, so keeping checking back here and we will keep you as to stay up to date