Destiny 2 'Pinnacle weapons' are coming to Vanguard strikes, Gambit, and the Crucible

The start of Destiny 2's Season of the Forge next week will see three powerful new Pinnacle weapons added to the game: One for Vanguard missions, one for Gambit, and one for the Crucible that will take a little extra effort to acquire.

The weapons are acquired in a manner similar to that of Luna's Howl, a hand cannon awarded by Lord Shaxx for completing a series of tasks in the Crucible. Bungie said in this week's update that players have been requesting a similar reward for PvE play, which is what led to the creation of these powerful new pieces.

"Loaded Question" is a high-impact fusion rifle with a Reservoir Burst unique perk (when the battery is full, your next burst deals additional damage and causes enemies to explode on death) that will be available in Vanguard missions. Once the quest is acquired from Zavala, you'll need to make 500 fusion rifle kills in any Strike or Nightfall, make 1000 Arc kills in Strikes and Nightfalls, and complete 40 Strike or Nightfall missions. Once that's done, Zavala will cough up a Masterwork Loaded Question.

"Breakneck" is a precision kinetic auto rifle with the Onslaught unique perk that increases the rate of fire as you stack Rampage, which is itself a perk that temporarily boosts damage as you make kills. It sounds like a beast in crowds, and Bungie said in the update that Breakneck is "intended to be a workhorse for Gambit encounters, where killing large numbers of enemies very fast is the name of the game." To get it, you'll have to score 500 auto rifle kills and 150 auto rifle multikills in Gambit play, defeat 150 "challenging enemies," and complete 40 Gambit matches. The Drifter will come across with a Breakneck, fully Masterworked, when the job is done.

Last but definitely not least, "The Mountaintop" is a kinetic grenade launcher with the "Micro-Missile" perk that enables it to fire in a straight line with a "massively increased projectile speed" and instantly-exploding grenades—so basically it's a grenade launcher that does a pretty good job masquerading as a rocket launcher.

This one takes a lot more work to pick up. You'll first need to achieve the "Brave" Glory rank during the season, after which you'll need to rack up 750 points in grenade launcher final blows, 200 points in Double Plays (two kills in quick succession), and 100 points in Calculated Trajectory, a Triumph earned by killing three enemies with grenade launcher final blows in a single life. Points can be earned in any playlist, but you'll earn more by doing it in Competitive: Grenade launcher final blows will earn three points in non-competitive playlists, for instance, but ten points in Competitive.

You're not done yet: Step three in the process is to achieve the "Fabled" Glory rank, after which Shaxx will load you up with The Mountaintop. The good news is that all of the Crucible objectives are account-wide, so you can complete them using any of your characters, but even so it's clear that only the most dedicated players are going to be packing this piece.

Destiny 2: Season of the Forge gets underway on November 27. The Black Armory, the first of three expansions included in the Destiny 2: Forsaken annual pass, will go live a week later, on December 4.