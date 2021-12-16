Destiny 2: How to guarantee the infinite heavy ammo buff in Dares of Eternity

(Image credit: Bungie)

For my glimmer, Dares of Eternity is the best matchmade six-player activity added to Destiny 2 since The Menagerie. Styled as a paracausal games show, DoE (as I shall hereafter call it), is hosted by Xur, Destiny's tentacle-faced exotic vendor. He is assisted by a celestial horse that whinnies its approval as you slay out.

Why doesn't matter. What does is loot, most notably the new Halo-inspired weapons, including the superb BxR-55 Battler pulse rifle. DoE is a great place to grind out multiple bounties at once, due to the density of enemies, and to finish your Gjallarhorn exotic catalyst, thanks to the abundance of power ammo.

In fact, with the help of a couple simple tips, it's possible to play most of DoE with infinite heavy ammo. First off though, note that I strongly recommend you play the Legendary difficulty mode. It requires a pre-built fireteam, but you can find one immediately using either the Companion App or the PC Destiny LFG on Discord. (Just join the server and look for the seasonal-content-LFG channel—you'll find tons of groups sharing join codes that will enable you to jump in.)

The reason to play the harder version is that at 1320 power the extra difficulty is negligible, even with a couple of negative modifiers active. More importantly, a more committed team with infinite heavy ammo will make short work of the later rounds—and that's only possible to guarantee in Legendary. Here's how.

1. Nail the puzzle jump every time

The first opportunity to pick up the Starhorse's Favor buff, which will refill your power ammo continuously, comes after you complete the outdoor section of Dares of Eternity.

There are two routes to the next area. In order to gain the buff, you need to step onto the launcher, fly through a hole in rotating puzzle piece doohickey, and then navigate a moving walkway with spinny cylinders. The hard part is timing the initial jump so you don't bounce off, but this can be entirely negated by stepping onto the pad backwards. I have no idea why this works, but I've been doing it ever since some kindly LFGers showed me how and it hasn't failed once. You will simply sail through the puzzle piece unmolested, and then just need to traverse the walkway to scoop up the buff.

You'll know it's worked because you'll see the text Starhorse's Favor on screen and your guardian will have Super Saiyan-style hair.

2. Always guess the final encounter correctly

Before starting the activity, hover over these nodes to see exactly which boss (and therefore enemy race) you'll face in the final round. (Image credit: Bungie)

Our second tip is more of a PSA. If you're playing on Legendary difficulty, which as discussed we are because we have our big guardian pants on, you will be able to guess the opponent for the final round correctly every single time because it's actually listed tucked away in the modifiers on the director screen (see above). So at the time of writing the weekly boss is Zydron, meaning your entire team must guess Vex by standing on the corresponding plate when prompted.

Zydron = Vex

Crota = Hive

Valus Ta’aurc = Cabal

Bonus tip: Equip the Starfarer 7M ship

You need to have the engine upgrade slotted to get the bonus Dawning Spirit to drop. (Image credit: Bungie)

If you're currently on a cookie baking spree as part of The Dawning event, be sure you're using the Dawning ship for a chance to drop free Dawning Spirit whenever you collect an ingredient. It can be bought from Eva Levante in The Tower, or—if you've acquired it previously—can be grabbed from Collections/Vehicles/Ships/Season 12/Starfarer 7M. It costs 6,000 glimmer and 8 legendary shards.

Finally, since you've made it this far, have a free emblem. The code for the Heliotrope Warren emblem was split amongst some promotional imagery for the new weapons in DoE that was released recently, and can be redeemed by all players. Just head to Bungie's code redemption page and enter:

L7T-CVV-3RD

Thanks, r/RaidSecrets!