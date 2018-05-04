Get Destiny 2 cheap in the June Humble Monthly Bundle

The Humble Monthly Bundle for June only offers one "early unlock" game, but it's a big one: Destiny 2 will be immediately playable for subscribers (after you download it, of course) and given that it's still selling for $60 on Battle.net, it's a pretty sweet deal.

Destiny 2 takes no small amount of heat for not living up to its promise, but the reality is that it's a gorgeous FPS with a massive, sweeping campaign and near-perfectly-tuned PvP. I complain about it, but I've also sunk dozens (possibly hundreds) of hours into it, and I look forward to diving back in when Warmind comes out. For $12, which is what the Humble Monthly goes for, it's a screaming good deal.

The remaining games in the June Humble Monthly will be revealed at the end of the month, and possibly a few of them in the middle of it as well. The balance of games in last month's bundle, which started with Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner, include Running With Rifles, Moon Hunters, Crazy Machines 3, Jalopy, NBA Playgrounds, and Knight Club.

Active subscribers also get access to the Humble Monthly Trove, which includes all Humble Originals and a selection of other DRM-free games. To mark Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you and all that) the Humblers have added X-Wing vs TIE Fighter: Balance of Power Campaigns, Star Wars Rebellion, and X-Wing Alliance to the Trove.

For some reason, gamers in China and South Korea will get Prototype 2 in this bundle instead of Destiny 2. The June Humble Monthly Bundle will be available until June 1. Destiny 2: Warmind, by the way, comes out on May 8.