Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020: Everything you need to know

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event is back as we once again get ready for the spooky season. Sandwiched between the Solstice of Heroes and the Dawning we have Destiny 2's Halloween event, and it's the kind of event where you get to dress up, haunt a local forest, and eat enough sweets to strike fear into dentists everywhere (or share them with the vendors in the tower).

Obviously there’s a lot more to it than that. So with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost, from when it starts and ends to all the spine-tingling rewards we can expect.

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost starts after reset on October 6, 2020 - today, in other words. It runs until reset on November 3. That’s a whole four whole weeks of trick or treating.

What's there to do in Festival of the Lost?

You should explore the Haunted Forest first, but that’s not all there is to do. In fact, you’ll notice that many Guardians will be in pursuit of the elusive Festival of the Lost masks. Then there's a series of Bounties and a Triumph to unlock that ties everything up nicely. Although you will need to gain access to these events before you start the event, which can be done by visiting the Tower and completing a quest from Eva Levante.

But what is the Haunted Forest? So... you’ve been to the Infinite Forest, right? The Haunted Forest is kind of like it. but it’s all gussied up for Halloween and isolated as its own three-person activity. You're tasked with running through different levels of the Haunted Forest called 'Branches' in which you'll be killing key enemies known as 'Terrors' within 15 minutes. The further you progress, the more rewards you receive on top of a series of additional chests that require specific Festival of the Lost items to open.

To unlock the additional caches at the end of the Haunted Forest you will need Cipher Decoders: A rare item exclusive to the Festival of the Lost. You can acquire Cipher Decoders from nearly every activity in Destiny 2 and they can also be found through random world drops. Each Cipher Decoder will allow you the opportunity to open a single Haunted Forest Cache, which means you can spend a maximum of five Cipher Decoders in one run of the Haunted Forest.

There are some base-level entry requirements for the activity, but they are fairly low: The recommended Power Level of 750.

What are the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 rewards?

In Festival of the Lost, there are multiple masks available that will allow you to dress up as your favourite Tower Vendors, Horror Story and Braytech Wolf Auto Rifles variants, and three exotic Mummy based items: Restless Shell (Ghost Shell), the Tomb Rider (Sparrow), and Wrap Speed (ship). Plus, there are a few Festival of the Lost-specific mods that can only be equipped to the Masquerader’s Helmet.

And, as with last year, it looks like there's a secret Triumph - see the one marked 'REDACTED' at the end of the list below. Last year we couldn't complete our Triumph collection straight away as Eva Levante only started selling the item we needed to complete it. Perhaps we'll have to be patient again this year.

On top of your standard gear, there’s also a Seal for the event which has the following Triumph requirements:

Masked Accomplice: Complete all Festival of the Lost 2020 Triumphs

Complete all Festival of the Lost 2020 Triumphs Cache Grab: Open caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders

Open caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders Cache Cow: Open (more) caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders

Open (more) caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders Cache Galore: Open (even more) caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders

Open (even more) caches in the Haunted Forest with Cipher Decoders Many Faces: Acquire all Festival of the Lost 2020 masks

Acquire all Festival of the Lost 2020 masks Wrapped and Ready: Acquire the Mummy Ghost from Eva

Acquire the Mummy Ghost from Eva Ride or Die: Acquire the Festival of the Lost Sparrow from Eva

Acquire the Festival of the Lost Sparrow from Eva Entombed Horizons: Acquire the Festival of the Lost Ship from Eva

Acquire the Festival of the Lost Ship from Eva [REDACTED]

As you can see, you’ll need to open many caches from this Seal, so you'd better start setting aside some time for this most spooktacular time of year.