The holiday season has officially kicked off in Bungie's shared-world shooter MMO, and that means you have some Destiny 2 Dawning recipes to bake. Not only do you have some exclusive seasonal rewards to grind for, you can get baking without any of the mess or washing up. Lovely.

Speaking of rewards, you can earn the legendary Cold Front SMG by handing in your first gift to Zavala, and the new seasonal Sparrow, Alpine Dash. The latter requires you to craft Destiny 2 Fractal Rolls, a new Dawning 2019 recipe, along with Dark Chocolate Motes, plus bake 50 treats. Once you've unlocked the SMG, which is an aggressive frame archetype (ie the same as Huckleberry), you'll also be able to get random perk rolls on subsequent drops. We'll be hunting for the Feeding Frenzy/Kill Clip combo.

There's plenty more rewards on offer from cooking up a storm and handing the gifts out to the game's NPCs, including valuable enhancement prisms and cores. So get ready to bake yourself silly. Here's how to make all the recipes, old and new:

Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes 2019

Below you'll find tall the Destiny 2 Dawning recipes and who should receive them. Each shows you the ingredients that must be cooked in Eva's Holiday Oven 2.0 to create the tasty treats, with some handy hints as to where you can get them all at the bottom of the page.

New for 2019 Recipe Ingredients Recipient Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Lord Shaxx Gjallardoodles Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning Commander Zavala Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Hawthorne Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Amanda Holliday Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Failsafe Gentleman's Shortbread Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Devrim Kay Burnt Edge Transits Cabal Oil, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Master Rahool Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning Ikora Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning The Spider Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Banshee-44 Radiolarian Pudding Vex Milk, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Asher Mir Strange Cookies Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Zur Alkane Dragee Cookies Chitin Powder, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Sloane Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Petra Venj Javelin Mooncake Chitin Powder, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Ana Bray Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning The Drifter Fractal Rolls Vex Milk, Pinch of Light, Essence of Dawning Brother Vance Thousand-Layer Cookie Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning Riven (input wish seven at The Last Wish wishing wall) Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Saint-14 (currently unavailable, but should be in the hangar area of the tower once the timegate expires.) Fried Sha-Dough Dark Ether Cane, Superb Flavor, Essence of Dawning Visage of Calus Hackberry Tart Cabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavor, Essence of Dawning Benedict 99-40 Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning Ada-1 Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning Eris Morn

How to get Destiny 2 Dawning recipe ingredients

It's one thing knowing what items you need to get for your fantasy kitchen and tracking down each ingredient is quite another. Here's how to get all the ingredients mentioned above: