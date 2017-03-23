Dell's 32-inch 8K monitor is here (and crazy expensive)

Dell announced at CES that it was planning to sell a 32-inch 8K monitor later this year. If you've been holding your breath ever since, you can now exhale, though try not to pass out at the $5,000 price tag.

Yes, Dell's new UltraSharp 32-inch 8K monitor (UP3218K) costs a cool five grand. What that gets you is a large IPS panel with a 7680x4320 resolution at 60Hz. That works out to more than 33 million pixels, which is four times the amount found at 4K (3840x2160) and 16 times as much as 1080p (1920x1080).

The UP3218K has a 1,300;1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and a respectable 6ms (gray-to-gray) response time. However, trying to game on this thing would require an insane amount of graphics horsepower. We're not quite there yet, as the industry is still adjusting to 4K, which itself requires a fair bit of GPU muscle.

Dell's 8K monitor is really intended for graphics professionals, not gaming—further evidenced by the lack of G-Sync support for variable refresh rates. (The technology usually comes with a price premium, but what's a few hundred dollars extra when you're already at five grand?) We suppose users who heavily multi-task with several windows open at once are also invited to play. As to the former, Dell promises a high degree of color accuracy.

"Dell PremierColor offers wide color coverage that meets major industry standards—100 percent AdobeRGB, 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Rec. 709, 98 percent DCI-P3—for immaculate, unwavering colors," Dell says.

The near borderless display is height adjustable and can pivot (rotate), swivel, and tilt.

If this ridiculous display is what you've been waiting for, you can place your order here. Dell says it will ship on April 14.

