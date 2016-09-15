Deep space survival game Osiris: New Dawn coming to Early Access this month

We got our first look at Osiris: New Dawn, the survival game made by a guy who hates survival games, earlier this month at PAX West. James declared it “one heck of a looker,” but further judgment had to be put off because it wasn't actually playable at the time. But in less than two weeks, it will be. Fenix Fire Entertainment announced today that Osiris: New Dawn will go live on Steam Early Access on September 28.

Osiris: New Dawn is set in the year 2046, following the discovery of “fold engine” propulsion technology that has enabled expeditionary missions to the Gliese 581 system. You play as a member of the second colonization team sent by the United Nations of Earth to study potentially habitable planets, but of course something goes wrong and you're forced to land on the most craptastic mudball this side of the Delta Quadrant. To stay alive, you'll have to build and expand a base, conduct research, manufacture equipment, and explore a world “filled equally with breathtaking landscapes and alien terrors that will freeze human blood.”

Possibly the most intriguing element is the promise of “multiplayer colonization” on the Osiris: New Dawn Steam page: “Work together with online players to build a prospering colony and together defend against threatening alien species, survive environmental phenomenon including meteor showers, and attacks from other online player colonies.” If you survive long enough, you'll be able to build new ships, which will enable travel to other planets in the system.

“It’s amazing to finally bring our passion project to gamers everywhere who share our fascination with near-future space exploration,” Fenix Fire boss and survival game disliker Brian McRae said. “What started as a simple idea has blossomed into a gaming experience far beyond what we thought was possible, surprising even ourselves and driving us to be more and more ambitious with what is possible in Osiris: New Dawn. I’m looking forward to constructive feedback from players in hopes of improving the experience with full transparency in our Early Access development.”



