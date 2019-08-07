Death Stranding is no longer listed as a PlayStation 4 exclusive

We don't talk about Death Stranding very much here at PC Gamer because, as far as we know, it's going to launch as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. We hold out hope that it will come our way eventually—never forget that a 2015 Q&A released when Kojima Productions opened its doors said that the then-unnamed project would come to PC after a stretch on PS—but for now, well, it seems like a distant dream.

It may be slightly less distant than it was a few days ago, however. As noticed by vestan over on the Resetera forums, Death Stranding is no longer listed as a PS4 exclusive—and yes, it used to be: The Wayback Machine indicates that as recently as May 26, it was in the list of PS4 exclusives.

That listing is from PlayStation's Australian site, but it's also gone from the UK, Portugal, France, and Germany—it's been removed across the board, as far as I can tell.

Beyond that Q&A from long ago, there are wispy threads of optimistic finger-crossing suggesting that Death Stranding will come to PC sooner rather than later, which we dove into a few months ago. On the whole, it relies pretty heavily on wishful thinking, at least as far as an imminent PC announcement goes, but on the other hand:

Exited to announce @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN will be live in Cologne during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday, August 19 to premiere a exclusive new look at DEATH STRANDING. ONL will stream around the world across all major platforms! pic.twitter.com/HYD9UZXS1JAugust 6, 2019

Hey, in this crazy, mixed-up world we live in, you never know what's going to happen next. We'll have a couple of our Best Men at Gamescom, and we'll let you know if anything interesting happens.