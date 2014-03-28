Dead Space is free on Origin until May

EA doesn't want your money anymore. Well, it does, but mostly for its newer and shinier selections. Starting today, the publisher will choose one older game from its library and offer it On the House , a new Origin category for games available free of charge. First up: Visceral's disturb-tastic Dead Space .

EA hasn't specifically said how long an On the House promotion will run for a given game, but judging from the expiration date displayed for Dead Space (May 8), we could add a free title to our libraries once every month or so. Otherwise, the promotion looks pretty string-less. It's also a rather strong display of EA's apparent intent to park itself with other online markets running similar costless campaigns such as GOG . "Who doesn't want free stuff?" reads the diminutive FAQ. Who, indeed?

On the House is on Origin, and you can grab Dead Space either through the client or via the website .