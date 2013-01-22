Dead Space 3 to feature microtransactions for crafting resources

EA seem set to introduce optional microtransactions into Dead Space 3's campaign. Eurogamer spotted mention of downloadable content in the game's crafting screen, suggesting that the sci-fi shooter won't just rely on the series' previous resource gathering tactic of stomping mutant corpses into a thin paste.

Attempt to craft a weapon add-on without the required materials, and the game will display a message saying, "Cannot craft. Additional resources required," along with a hotkey allowing players to purchase them as DLC.

When asked about the in-game transactions, Dead Space 3's associate producer, Yara Khoury explained, "You can buy resources with real money, but scavenger bots can also give you the currency that you can use on the marketplace ... So you don't have to spend [real world] dollars." On the possibility of the game letting players immediately buy there way to the game's best weapons, she added: "There are a lot of weapon parts that are only available to buy later in the game. Unless you're playing through it again [on New Game Plus]."

No pricing details are available, but Khoury suggests that multiple packs of currency will be available, each retailing at a different price point.

Mass Effect 3 had a similar system, allowing players to purchase, or unlock, crates containing new characters, weapons and bonuses in the game's co-op mode. To my knowledge, this is the first time such microtransactions will have crossed over into one of EA's single player campaigns.