Dead Space 2 isn't out until January 25th, but somehow the launch trailer is so exciting that it's managed to travel back in time. You'll find explosions, aliens and exploding aliens in the video, embedded below.

There's a surprising amount of talking for the first half of the video, then come the explosions, and the hard rock, and the hordes of horrible alien creatures. That's more like it. For more on the game, check out the official Dead Space 2 site.