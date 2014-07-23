Dead Rising 3 launching as Apocalypse Edition on PC, will include Untold Stories DLCs

Games have really diluted the sense of excitement and fear that should be conveyed by the word "apocalypse". Also from the words "dead", "rising", and "3". Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse edition should be an emotive name. Really, they may as well have called it Dead Meandering 3: Irritation Edition. Still, whatever the name, maybe its contents will be to your liking. Capcom have announced that all PC versions of the game are being upgraded to this special edition, and will come bundled with the four Untold Stories DLC packs.

Dead Rising 3 on the PC is now known as Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, and will include all four Untold Stories of Los Perdidos add-ons! July 22, 2014

"As you can see, the product page has received an update this morning," states a news post on the DR3 Steam page, "and the game formerly known as Dead Rising 3 is now known as Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition. Don't freak out, it's a good thing! What this means is that the game will include all four of the 'Untold Stories of Los Perdidos' downloadable add-on packs previously released on the Xbox One, at no additional charge. Never fear! If you already pre-ordered the game, you are already entitled to the add-on content. Surprise!"

The Untold Stories of Los Perdidos consisted of four add-ons, each focused on a different character: special forces commander Adam Kane, infected survivor Angel Quijano, biker Hunter Thibodeaux and ZDC agent Brad Park. Likely all of them will solve whatever problems they're facing by beating up zombies with a bizarre selection of weaponry.

Seemingly this enhancement doesn't include Dead Rising 3's other DLC pack, Super Ultra Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX + α. Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition is out 5 September.