Dead Island DLC to add co-op survival mode

If the launch of the upcoming Dead Island DLC is as controversial as this week's release madness then we'll have to break out the extra-strong tea to cope. The Bloodbath Arena pack will add four new survival maps that will let players fight unlimited waves of zombies in order to survive for as long as possible. With no limit to the enemies, you'll never actually survive the survival maps, but "inevitable death maps" sounds a lot less inviting. Slay zombies! Earn points! Stave off your inevitable demise! The DLC will be released later this month. No price has been announced, but special edition purchasers will get it for free.