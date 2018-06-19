Dead Cells dev plans to add basic mod support before launch

Dead Cells' vast array of weapons and catalogue of cool animations earned the genre hybrid a place on our list of the best metroidvania games on PC. Motion Twin has now revealed it's getting mod support. And I'm excited.

In a Steam Community update that first explores Mac and Linux support and a returning pixel art font, the developer explains Dead Cells has "limited, basic mod support working" internally. Once some compatibility issues are ironed out, modding tools will launch proper.

"Currently even very minor updates break compatibility instantly," says the dev. "Which is kind of a deal breaker. Once we've fixed that, we will release the tools into the wild along with some basic documentation. Hopefully, as early as this month. So, if you're interested in modding Dead Cells, please stick around, we will need your feedback to get this right."

At present, Dead Cells lives on Steam's Early Access initiative—but plans to launch in full this August. Here's its EA launch trailer from last year:

