DayZ fan film is accurate, funny

I love how DayZ's early access foibles have been appropriated by its community. Take MiniDayZ, the fan-made, Bohemia supported retro demake. In that game, if you melee attack a wall you'll hear a bullet ricochet—just like in DayZ proper. There's no reason for that bug to be carried across, but, at the same time, it's so recognisably DayZ. There's every reason to carry it across.

Which brings us to FireFilms' excellent live action fan film. What initially looks to be serious and atmospheric instead turns into an entirely accurate representation of the DayZ experience—bugs and all.