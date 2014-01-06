Daylight trailer shows only darkness in its procedural tunnels of horror

Daylight /ˈdeɪlaɪt/, noun .

The light from the sun. A dreary, atonal dirge by musical grey trousers Coldplay.

Despite that, this trailer for procedurally generated horror game Daylight contains no hint of either. Instead, the prevailing darkness is joined by a creepy voice, a bible, and a scary lady for a steep rollercoaster of terror.

"You awake, trapped in an abandoned hospital," explains the description. "Your only source of light is your phone. You hit a dead-end and must turn around, but behind you lurks an eerie presence and strange noises." Wait, is this a horror game or the aftermath of a particularly heavy Friday night?

Naturally it's the procedurally generated levels that can hopefully provide a new twist on a standard horror trope. The game promises that the maze of corridors and tunnels will be different every time you play.

Daylight is due out at an as yet unspecified date over the next few months.