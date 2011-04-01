Dawn of War 2: Retribution getting Dark Angels DLC next week

One of the moodiest Space Marine chapters, the Dark Angels are known for their awesome robes and brooding, Roman look. THQ announce that they will be making their way to Dawn of War 2: Retribution next week, in a DLC pack that will add new models, paint jobs and emblems to the Space Marine chapter, letting you play as the Dark Angels in mutiplayer. You'll find four new screens of the chapter below.

Bluesnews report that the DLC is due out next Wednesday April 6, and will include eight new models. You'll find more information on THQ Insider .