Dark Souls will remain 'functional' as GFWL prepares to die in July

Few people were happy when it was announced that Dark Souls would call Games For Windows Live home. Now that the service is scheduled to discontinue in July it's both a) vindicating and b) stressful, because what happens to Dark Souls now?

While there's nothing set in stone at this time, Bandai Namco has assured that it's aware of the problem. According to a statement issued by the publisher the game will remain "fully functional" on GFWL until July, but it's also "currently seeking avenues to continue support" for the game on other services.

Dark Souls for PC was a notoriously flimsy port: it took a determined modder to free the game from ugly frame rate and resolution locks . Without the mods it's still great , and Japanese studio From Software somewhat made up for the disappointing port with a supposed PC focus on its follow up Dark Souls 2, which nonetheless benefited from some tweaks of its own .

As for the dreaded GFWL, several studios and publishers have announced plans for what will happen when the service finally (bloody) dies, but unfortunately several titles will not have the functionality removed. So yeah, GFWL will haunt us even in its death.