Dark Souls streamer beats entire series without taking a single hit

"Gaming history!" screams streamer The_Happy_Hob as he rams his spear into Gwyn, Dark Souls' final boss. He's not wrong: with that thrust he became the first player to complete the entire Dark Souls trilogy without taking a single hit. I can't even begin to imagine the amount of skill, preparation and concentration it took to pull that off.

It's been a long time coming. A full year, to be exact. He nearly completed it last month but, oh so painfully, fell to the final boss in the final game—you might've seen the clip below doing the rounds. Warning: contains pure devastation.

That failure probably made this success feel all the better. This time around he completed the games in reverse, starting with 3 and ending with the first. It's a run without magic and glitches, too, which makes it even more impressive.

He does take some fall damage in order to fuel the Red Tearstone Ring, an item that increases your damage when you're at low health, but that's fair game in a no-hit run. At one point in the game (when fighting Seath), he dies, but only because it's a scripted death, and unavoidable without glitches, so that's allowed too (credit to this Reddit user for the explanation).

You can watch the run in full over on his Twitch page. And if you want to see more Dark Souls records, click here.

Thanks, Kotaku.