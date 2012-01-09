Dark Souls PC petition has 46,000 signatures and counting

The brutal RPG Dark Souls has been driving console players to screams of anguish for several months now, but until recently there's been no indication that it could make its way to PC. An admin post sighted on RPS on the Namco Bandai forums has given us some hope, however. Responding to a call for a PC version of Dark Souls, the admin said this:

"There is always possibilities to have games adapted on PC and the good news is that Dark Souls is not a 100% typical Console game so the adaptation is possible. Now to make things happen, let's say the demand has to be properly done. someone to make a successful petition?"

And lo, a petition was created. It has 46,101 signatures already. Dark Souls' roguelike influences make it perfect for PC. If you'd like to show your support, you can sign the Dark Souls PC petition here.