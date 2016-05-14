Cybersneaky CRPG Copper Dreams hits Kickstarter

Copper Dreams, as you're already doubtless aware, is a new CRPG from Whalenought Studios, makers of gothic roleplaying adventure Serpent in the Staglands. It's an isometric jaunt through an assuredly corrupt cyberpunk colony, and it features sneaking, espionage, and grappling hooks. I was excited before, but now the Kickstarter has hit, I have reached a new level of excitement I thought only possible with the invention of interstellar space travel, or a 4-pint milk carton that doesn't spill the first couple of times you use it. I exaggerate, naturally—a new milk carton design would be incredible—but Copper Dreams is ticking all the right boxes.

Before we go any further, have a watch of the Kickstarter trailer, above.

Developer Whalenought describes C.D. as "an isometric, party-based, turn-based, pen-and-paper-inspired game in a dystopian cyberpunk setting", then go on to namecheck both Escape from New York and Deus Ex.

The "fully 3d world allows for vertical freedom and movement," Whalenought elaborates. "Traverse through districts by vaulting through windows, grappling hook to decks above, or by jumping from building to building. Every floor of every building in a district can be entered without loading a new scene, so you can plan proper escape routes or entrances in ways that suit your team. The city and surroundings that sweep the horizon of the island are dense with people, puzzles and intrigue to explore any way you can".

There's body augmentation, so you can replace your stupid hands with chainsaws, along with weapon modification, and even a Metal Gear Solid-style radio for saving your game. For more info head to the Kickstarter, which incidentally has raised nearly $16K of its $40,000 goal (at the time of writing ), with 28 days left to go.