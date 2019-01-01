Cyberpunk sidescroller The Last Night runs into 'massive legal and funding issues'

Open-world cyberpunk platformer The Last Night has run into "massive business, legal and funding issues" and is looking to raise more money, its creator Tim Soret has said.

It was initially due to be released in 2018, but that was pushed back, and the team also had to cancel a new trailer that they planned to reveal at this year's The Game Awards, Soret said on Twitter. He said he "can't talk about" the issues that his studio Odd Tales ran into, and asked potential investors to get in touch.

Then...- We encountered massive business, legal & funding issues we can't talk about.- We had to cancel a new trailer of The Last Night at The Game Awards 😰- We're currently raising funds, so get in touch: hello@oddtales.netDecember 31, 2018

The Last Night was revealed last year, and Soret promised it'd be a "cinematic adventure game" in the same style as Flashback, the classic 1992 platformer. Since then, it has been wishlisted 186,000 times on Steam.

As the Steam page will tell you, it follows the story of Charlie, "a second-class citizen living in a city brimming with augmentation and citizens living a gamified existence". Its release date is now listed as "TBA".