Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles will come when you call, just like Geralt's horse

In The Witcher games, Geralt rides a horse named Roach who, among other things, is always nearby and comes a-runnin' when Geralt whistles. Thanks to the magic of self-driving cars, which like everything else have advanced considerably over the decades, something very similar (but less equine) will be available to V when they need a ride in Cyberpunk 2077.

"Basically, because those cars are equipped with AI, if you call it, you can see the car driving towards you. So you can see when it arrives, basically," lead quest designer Pawel Sasko told VG247. "You can see as your motorcycle arrives, you can see as your car arrives. So you can just leave it wherever you want, it can go somewhere, just call it, and AI makes it like 'Bzzt!', he drives by and waits for you."

A cinematic take on that mechanic can be seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer that was released at E3, when V and his partner make a hasty getaway under fire. Letting Jarvis do the driving isn't as cool has cranking the wheel around personally, but there are times when practicality has to take priority over looking good—like, for instance, when you're getting shot at—and I think we can all agree that not having to remember where you parked can be a pretty big upside, too.

In the same interview, Sasko said that players will actually be able to collect vehicles and store them in a parking garage, with one selected as your "main," that presumably being the one that will pull your ass out of the fire when you call for help. CD Projekt hasn't decided yet whether you'll be able to own all the cars or if there will be a cap, but Sasko said that "it's going to be plenty." Sadly, the flying cars won't be among them.