Popular

Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 1.2 is delayed

By

CDPR says the recent cyber attack on the studio is to blame.

Cyberpunk
(Image credit: CD Projekt)

CD Projekt Red has delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Patch 1.2.

The studio cited the recent hacking as the culprit, which saw source code for multiple games and sensitive company documents stolen, as well as the company's servers being hit with an encryption attack. CDPR says: "the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time." 

The patch was originally scheduled for release this month, but CDPR says it "goes beyond any of our previous updates," and that the scope of Patch 1.2 means it now won't arrive until the second half of March.

See more

"It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

The patch is part of a wider ongoing attempt at repairing multiple faults with the game, which has been a bit of a mess since it launched back in November. Patch 1.1 dropped last month, which fixed a number of issues, with more patches, improvements and free DLC being a part of CDPR's timeline for Cyberpunk.

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
See comments