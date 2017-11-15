Cyberpunk 2077 will include online elements to ensure long-term success, says CD Projekt

We still don't know all that much about CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, however we did learn last year that it could feature "seamless multiplayer". Now, company CEO Adam Kiciński has suggested it'll include online elements so as to ensure its long-term success.

In conversation with Polish investment site Strefa Inwestorow (via TechRaptor), Kiciński explores the areas in which Cyberpunk aims to improve on The Witcher 3's success, despite remaining tight-lipped on the particulars.

Here's the man himself (don't forget subtitles, assuming you don't speak Polish):

"We want to experiment in new fields that were not yet explored in the Witcher," says Kiciński above, as translated by YouTube's English subtitles. "I can’t say much about Cyberpunk, although our ambitions are set really high because that is our style of work. We want to go even higher, and especially seeing how we’re having a business chat, we’re interested in Cyberpunk being commercially even more significant."

On that point, Kiciński is asked about the possibility of multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077.

He replies: "Online is necessary, or very recommended if you wish to achieve a long-term success. At some point, we have mentioned that there will be a certain online element related to Cyberpunk."

Make of that what you will. In the meantime, here's everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 at this stage.