Cyberpunk 2077 will have free DLC like The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting some free DLC following the game's launch. Back when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released, CD Projekt Red supported the game with 16 free DLC packs in the three months following. It was a pretty good set: new armor sets, a few new quests, Gwent cards, and some alternate looks, but the final DLC was the release of a New Game+ mode. An enterprising Twitter user asked the official Cyberpunk account if the new game would get the same treatment, and voila:

It's not much of a surprise, but it's nice confirmation. CD Projekt Red has always made a big deal about post-game support, like the now-famous free Enhanced Editions for both The Witcher and The Witcher 2 owners post-release. At the time of the release of the Witcher 3's free DLC, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński noted his enthusiasm for the program: “I would really like to see such initiatives become an industry standard rather than an exception to the general rule, and I hope that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has set a good example.”

