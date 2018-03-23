Cyberpunk 2077 will have character classes, multiplayer still uncertain

During a recent 2017 financial results debrief, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński revealed a few telling details about Cyberpunk 2077. And while the company isn't prepared to spill the whole beans just yet, we now know that the futuristic RPG will have character classes, rather than a single protagonist, ala The WItcher's Geralt of Rivia, aka the bath haver.

Responding to a double-barrelled audience question regarding character classes and the potential for multiplayer, Kiciński said that "it will be possible to put together your character, and they will range throughout various classes." Note that these are the words of Kiciński's translator, but they seem pretty unambiguous.

He continued: "As for multiplayer, first of all we're going to deliver the players a huge story-driven role-playing game for a single-player, as was the case with The Witcher 3. As for further [expansions] for the game, I don't like to comment on that. I'm not saying it's not going to be the case, because we've already said in the past that we'd like our games to implement online components sometime in the future."

So multiplayer isn't ruled out, but it's unlikely to appear during the game's launch window. When asked about whether the game might feature a Battle Royale mode at some point (because y'know, investors want that filthy lucre), Kiciński was vague.

"Well actually, we're considering everything and anything," he said. "But as of today we're not discussing Cyberpunk yet. The first thing we're going to discuss is the immense story-driven roleplay for a single player without any micro-payments, without any hidden things whatsoever."

These details follow news earlier this week that CD Projekt has just acquired a new studio to help develop Cyberpunk 2077. If you can stomach it, the whole financial results conference is embedded below. Cheers to DualShockers for the heads up.